Judge dismisses Kendrick Johnson lawsuit

A lawsuit filed against numerous people and entities in connection to the death of Kendrick Johnson has been dismissed.

Judge W. Louis Sands entered the order Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.

The suit was dismissed without prejudice due to issues with all of the defendants being properly served and and following court procedure on timelines.

Read the full order below:

Kendrick Johnson was found dead at Lowndes County High School inside a rolled up gym mat in 2013. Kendrick's death was ruled accidental, but Johnson's parents believe he was killed and that there was a cover-up.