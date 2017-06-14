MENU
85
Watch Live
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Judge dismisses Kendrick Johnson lawsuit

by FOX 31 Staff

A lawsuit filed against numerous people and entities in connection to the death of Kendrick Johnson has been dismissed. / Photo: Family & MGN Online

A lawsuit filed against numerous people and entities in connection to the death of Kendrick Johnson has been dismissed.

Judge W. Louis Sands entered the order Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.

The suit was dismissed without prejudice due to issues with all of the defendants being properly served and and following court procedure on timelines.

Read the full order below:

Kendrick Johnson was found dead at Lowndes County High School inside a rolled up gym mat in 2013. Kendrick's death was ruled accidental, but Johnson's parents believe he was killed and that there was a cover-up.

Trending

1
 

Proposed new Lee Co. public safety station in question among commissioners

Proposed new Lee Co. public safety station in question among commissioners
2
 

Judge dismisses Kendrick Johnson lawsuit

Judge dismisses Kendrick Johnson lawsuit
3
 

ACLU suing over Crisp Board of Education election system

ACLU suing over Crisp Board of Education election system
4
 

FBI: Too early to tell if shooting was politically motivated

FBI: Too early to tell if shooting was politically motivated
5
 

Mailed marijuana packages caught in Valdosta

Mailed marijuana packages caught in Valdosta

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WFXL

© 2016 Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Proposed new Lee Co. public safety station in question among commissioners

Proposed new Lee Co. public safety station in question among commissioners
2

Judge dismisses Kendrick Johnson lawsuit

Judge dismisses Kendrick Johnson lawsuit
3

ACLU suing over Crisp Board of Education election system

ACLU suing over Crisp Board of Education election system
4

FBI: Too early to tell if shooting was politically motivated

FBI: Too early to tell if shooting was politically motivated
5

Mailed marijuana packages caught in Valdosta

Mailed marijuana packages caught in Valdosta
6

Pelham church damaged in morning fire

Pelham church damaged in morning fire
7

Albany budget talks continue as deadline draws closer

Albany budget talks continue as deadline draws closer
8

Suspect in Congressional shooting identified, has died from injuries

Suspect in Congressional shooting identified, has died from injuries
9

Stay safe during outdoor activities in summer heat

Stay safe during outdoor activities in summer heat
10

GOP leadership shooting: What we know & what we don't know

GOP leadership shooting: What we know & what we don't know